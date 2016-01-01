Lifestyle

Lifestyle

100 new jobs at retail park

National retail giants Next opened their brand new store at Dunstable’s White Lion Retail Park yesterday (Tuesday).

Business
Downton's Dunstable depot played home to fictional haulage company Le Saux Haulage

TV drama films at haulage yard

C M Downton’s major hub in Dunstable played home to a fictional haulage company in ITV’s new six-part thriller.

Whats on
The vacant building is the spot for a new nightclub in The Quadrant

New nightclub to open in The Quadrant

A new nightclub will open its doors to Dunstable clubbers at the end of November.

Arts
Mark Webb is tired of shoppers thinking he is drunk

Time to end negative stigmas surrounding multiple sclerosis

A concerned man living with multiple sclerosis is determined to raise awareness about the disease after experiencing years of prejudice.

News
Smart TVs are one of the items

The 16 items that define how middle class you are

An Aga range cooker, Dyson vacuum cleaner and a stack of vinyl records are some of the items which signal homeowners are middle class, according to a study.

News
B&Q recall

B&Q issues recall over injury risk

DIY chain B&Q has issued a recall after it emerged that one of its products could pose an injury risk to users.

News 3
Whatsapp is changing

Soon you won’t be able to pretend you’ve missed WhatsApp messages from annoying friends

An update being tested for popular messaging app WhatsApp could mean you’ll never be able to pretend you’ve missed a message again.

News 2
Listening to loud music on personal devices could be leading to an epidemic of deafness among young people, a study shows.

Headphones causing hidden hearing loss ‘epidemic’

News 3
Serene and relaxing surroundings at Center Parcs Woburn Forest

Tackling the misperceptions of Center Parcs

Center Parcs as a family getaway is pretty much unrivalled but it is also often burdened by unfair misperceptions.

Lifestyle
The vineyards along the Douro River, Portugal.

Travel: Europe’s grape escapes

Sarah Marshall from the Press Association stomps to her heart’s content at Six Senses Douro Valley in Portugal

Lifestyle
Mary Berry

Mary Berry quits Great British Bake Off

Mary Berry has this morning quit Great British Bake Off after show’s move to Channel 4, saying she will stay with BBC out of “loyalty”

News 2
The manager of Morrisons and the store's community champion donated a cheque from the Morrisons Foundation to Families United Network

Morrisons give a helping hand to Families United Network

Morrisons Foundation presented a cheque for £5,684 to Families United Network to help with the work they do in the community.

News
Ruth on her New York pizza tour!

Travel: Points make prizes at these New York hotels

New York, New York so good they named it twice, as goes the song. And it truly is a fantastic, exciting and vibrant destination as Ruth Brindle discovers while travelling the world for less.

Lifestyle
Cost of living - fuel prices on the rise

Cost of living - fuel prices on the rise

Mixed news for motorists this week as the cost of fuel has remained largely the same this week, with unleaded petrol still at 111.3 pence per litre.

Lifestyle 6
Shopkins Smoothie Truck. Picture: PRNewsFoto/Toys R Us.

Toys “R” Us reveal must-have Christmas toys

Toy experts at Britain’s biggest toy store, have unveiled their very own list of 14 Superstars, which are expected to dominate kids’ Christmas lists this year - and it’s going to be a hard-fought battle between tech toys versus popular collectibles and characters.

Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Business
Gail Windrass who is starting a choir with Luton Culture

Join the Big Hat Factory Choir

There’s nothing like a singsong to banish the blues.

News
7.8 million adults in the UK use dating sites

50 shades of Tinder: Over-50s move online to find a partner

With websites like Tinder popular with the more youthful end of the dating market, over-50s may feel left out when it comes to finding a partner.

News 4
Time to change your password?

Revealed: the 25 worst online passwords

Hacking and data breaches are, sadly, an everyday fact of life in the 21st century but some people really aren’t helping matters by using simple, easy-to-break passwords.

News
