New nightclub opens in Dunstable on Saturday

A new nightclub will open its doors to Dunstable clubbers on Saturday night.

Unity was scheduled to open in November in The Quadrant at the unit that used to house After Dark nightclub, but after experiencing a number of problems the opening was delayed.

Steve Elliot, Unity owner, said: “We have faced our fair share of problems but we are very pleased to say we have overcome them all and are ready to open.

“The delays allowed us to spend more time making the improvements and getting the venue ready.

“We have got an invitation only VIP night on Friday with Love Island’s Scott Thomas as a special guest and the Mayor of Dunstable will be officially opening the nightclub.

“On the Saturday we have got TOWIE’s Dan Edgar and Eastender’s Aaron Sidwell as special guest’s and a performance from singer Wayne Marshall.

“Friday and Saturday nights will be commercial music with resident DJ’s and Sunday’s will be live music with bands.

“We will be launching Thursday’s as our student night at a later date.”

The venue will be open from 10pm till 4am. Tickets for the opening night are £5 at www.unitybars.co.uk.