10 years of fundraising at Relay for Life Luton this weekend!

Stockwood Park Athletics Centre will be full of colour, costumes and fun, as the Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Relay for Life Luton celebrates 10 years of fundraising.

This weekend (September 16 and 17) teams of fundraising friends and families will be tackling the athletics track to complete a 24 hour relay starting on Saturday at 12noon.

Meanwhile, residents who have survived or are still battling cancer complete one gentle VIP ‘Lap of Honour’ to start the relay.

A CRUK spokesman said: “It’s a lovely event catching up with friends old and new.

“You can watch a variety of acts over the 24 hours and take part in the candle of hope ceremony, remembering the battles, those lost and those won.

“Our VIP survivors can walk the opening lap and enjoy a lovely afternoon tea with surprise goodie bags, too.

“We are celebrating 10 years of Relay for Life in Luton: ‘For You ; Because of You; Thanks to You.’”

Over the weekend there will be stalls, music and games to entertain the public.

Readers are welcome to register as VIPs and the last day to do this is Friday.

To contact relay chairs, Reece Lowen and Paul Rogers, call: 07923 234361 or email: relayforlifeluton@gmail.com.