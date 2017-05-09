A carnival atmosphere to greet guests

Guests attending the Lord Lieutenant’s annual service of thanksgiving and rededication of voluntary organisations at St Mary’s Church in Luton were were given a colourful welcome by members of the town’s Carnival Arts Organisation in full carnival costume.

Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis welcomed the Bishop of Bedford, the Rt Rev Richard Atkinson, and various local dignitaries including Bedfordshire’s High Sheriff, Vinod Taylor DL, and the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahir Khan, as well as representatives of countrywide organisations and armed forces personnel.

Rev Mike Jones of St Marys’ led the service which featured music from Luton Community Gospel Choir and a presentation from Next Generation Youth Theatre.

There were also prayers to mark the tenth anniversary of the death of Luton PC Jonathan Henry next month and the death of PC Palmer in Westminster in March.

Uniformed cadets served refreshments afterwards.