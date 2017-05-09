A free spoken word event at Hat Factory

London-based rapper, singer, songwriter and poet Amy True has been holding a series of workshops at the Hat Factory for young women aged between 15 and 25.

She said: “They’re based on how we as women respect ourselves and how society respects women.

“They’re also aimed at boosting confidence and delivering performance skills.”

The results will be showcased in a free spoken word rap evening on Sunday (May 14) from 7pm to 9pm.

Amy says many of the particpants have never written poetry before or spoken in public but they will be in powerful company – female MC Nolay will head the event and tackle the harsh realities of domestic violence, drugs and abuse.

Guest speaker Diactlect D hopes to empower young women by showing them how to take a stand.

The baby of the group is 19-year-old Variety D, a controversial comedienne who likes to think outside the box.

> Reserve your seat by calling 01582 878100.