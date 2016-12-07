A gem of an idea to help Luton Foodbank

Luton jewllery designer Sally Brady has come up with a gem of an idea.

She’s created some special festive ear-rings to help raise funds for Luton Foodbank.

And it was her customers who suggested the charity.

Lucy, of Crawley Green Road, said: “It’s such a good cause and something really important to support.

“Many Luton families are struggling to make ends meet and find money for food.

“I wanted to help those who are having difficulty covering the essentials through no fault of their own.

“No-one should have to go hungry – especially at this time of year.”

She added: “Luton Foodbank does a wonderful work with the people who need it most. And I’m proud to be able to support them this year.”

Lucy’s business is internet based – mainly on eBay and Facebook – although she also sells at craft fairs.

She said: “I’ve been making jewellery as a hobby for a few years and enjoy making more quirky items.”

More details from theobsessivegardener@gmail.com