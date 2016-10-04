A leap of faith for community housing group

Bad weather and several last minute cancellations prevented Claire McDonald from skydiving for the charity she works for as HR director –Luton Community Housing.

But she and partner Lee Bryan finally achieved their ambition at Hinton airfield in Northamptonshire, although that too was almost thwarted by thick heavy clouds.

They finally made the 13,000 ft jump from the last plane at the end of the day – raising £1,500 in the process.

Claire said afterwards: “I’m still on top of the world remembering the freefall – it was truly magical.”

She added: “Lee and I have been completely bowled over by everyone’s kind generosity and support.

“All donations will be put towards supporting our single homeless hostel residents.

“This will make a real difference to real people - people who have a right to shelter, choice, and building a life in which they feel included.”

> If you’re inspired by Claire and Lee, sponsor them at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claireandleelch