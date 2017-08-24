A legacy for Harlington’s brave Peter one year on

A Harlington woman whose husband passed away shortly after his brain tumour was declared as being ‘in remission’ has set up a special charity with their daughters.

Peter Barltrop, a BT electronic engineer, endured a series of seizures, a bleed on the brain and subsequent surgery before he was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour in 2015.

(L-R) Alice Sulaj, Jane, Peter, and Emma Barltrop.

He passed away on August 27, 2016, soon after his 60th birthday, leaving his wife, Jane, and daughters Alice and Emma, heartbroken.

The three women have since set up The Fluffy Cloud and Co to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research, the group raising over £8,000 to date for the charity.

Jane, who works as an inclusion manager at William Austin Infant School, Luton, said: “On August 18, 2016, we finally got some good news: Pete was in remission! However, just a week or so later, I went into the bedroom and found Pete on the floor .

“Tragically, paramedics failed to resuscitate him.

“Whilst it is a mystery how Pete died, and whilst cancer most certainly had some part to play, we are all glad that he didn’t die of the tumour.

“...I tell myself we’ve been blessed; we were saved from the inevitable slow and agonising process, which sadly so many brain tumour patients have to endure.”

> www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Fluffycloudandco