A special world of cultures

The “Three Amigos” were in Dunstable on Saturday serenading visitors at Dunstable market and at the “Around the World” event in Priory House gardens.

The weather didn’t dampen the spirits of hundreds of families that flocked to Priory Gardens to experience the wide varieties of different cultures that the world has to offer. There were various activities from the different continents that included dance, music, crafts and entertainment.

It was a great festival, celebrating cultures and customs from around the world with indigenous people, African Drumming, Arabian Camel, Didgeridoos, Cheerleaders, New Zealand Haka, Reptiles, Circus Skills, Bhangra & Bollywood Dancing, Falconry and many more attractions from around the world.

This free event was organised by Dunstable Town Council.