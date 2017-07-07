A6 closed as firefighters battle serious crops blaze

The A6 Barton Road was closed for a time today while firefighters dealt with a crop blaze.

Over thirty Firefighters from six Community Fire Stations battled the serious field fire affecting 300,000 square meters of crops and stubble near the A6. Smoke drifting from the blaze meant the Barton Road north of Luton had to be closed for several hours while the fires were extinguished.

The first call about the incident came into Fire Control at 12.56. Firefighters from Luton and Stopsley were sent to the scene supported by the Rural Water Tenders from Ampthill and Biggleswade, the Water Carrier from Kempston and a Multi Role Vehicle from Woburn.

Because of the size of the fire crews had to divide their efforts between different sectors of the incident. The Rural Water Tenders and Water Carrier were used to supply the fire appliances fighting the fire with additional water.

Farm machinery was used to plough firebreaks to help control the spread of the fire and Firefighters used hose reels, high pressure lances and beaters to put out the fire. Crews remained at the scene for some time damping down the crops.

The cause of the fire was accidental. There were no casualties but a bailing machine was 100% destroyed by fire.

The incident was closed at 15.22.