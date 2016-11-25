Air ambulance flys to the rescue after man falls from ladder

An air ambulance flew to the rescue after receiving reports of a man falling from a ladder.

The East of England Ambulance Service received a call today (Nov 25) at 11.33am, which said that a man had fallen from a ladder on Stuart Street, Luton.

The service sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance crew, and an air ambulance from the East of England Ambulance Service.

The man was treated for a head injury and he was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.

He was believed to be in his 30s.

An eyewitness claims they saw the air ambulance land in Brantwood Park at 12pm.