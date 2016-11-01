Aladdin panto stars take on charity challenge

Muddy but magnificent – that was general consensus after several of the cast and crew from Dunstable Grove Theatre’s panto took part in the annual Swanbourne Endeavour to raise money for Medical Detection Dogs.

Aladdin (Joe Ashman from Leighton Buzzard) and Jasmine (played by Olivia Chan) were joined by a team of 10 dancers plus panto producers Simon Cossons and Jamie Alexander Wilson. They were cheered on by Corrie killer Richard Hillman (Brian Capron) who takes the part of Abanazar. Joe said: “It’s an amazing charity, based close to Dunstable, so it’s great we’ve been able to support them. So far we’ve raised more than £1,500 and donations are still coming in.”

> Go to www.justgiving.com/MagicBean