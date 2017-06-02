Alfie’s Best plans for homes

A young business entreprenuer is leading the way to improve a residential park home in Dunstable.

Alfie Best Jnr, owner of the family-run Best Park Homes, which operates residential park homes across the UK, has acquired a mobile caravan park in Dunstable, following a £945,000 funding package from HSBC.

The 19 year old is already a TV star, appearing in Channel 4’s My Big Fat Gypsy Fortune.

The funding will allow the company to acquire and refurbish the existing park, which is home to retired and semi-retired people. The deal will fund improvements to the park, including approximately 10 new homes, a new road and a renovation of the site’s grounds and communal spaces.

Alfie said: “With this latest purchase, we can improve the residential home offering in Dunstable. We look forward to offering current and new residents a bigger and better place to live.”