Amazon Dunstable donates £1,000 to Cancer Hair Care

Amazon Dunstable has given a £1,000 donation to a local cancer charity.

Cancer Hair Care (CHC), who offer a wide range of assistance including advice on aspects of hair loss as well as services such as specialist hairdressing, were selected by the warehouse after they heard of the good work CHC carry out in the community.

The charity will use Amazon’s donation to help fund items and services for patients and hair loss sufferers.

It will also go towards wellbeing services such as counselling staff at the charity, many of whom are former cancer patients who may need support.