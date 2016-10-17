Ann is up for social work award

A Luton social worker is a finalist in the Social Worker of the Year Awards 2016 as a result of her outstanding work supporting social work students.

Ann Munroe, an advanced practitioner in the community learning disability team, has been nominated for Practice Educator of the Year. The winners of each of the 15 cetagories will compete aginst each other for the title of Overall Social Worker of the Year.

Portfolio Holder for adult social care. Cllr Naseem Ayub, said: “We’re incredibly proud that Ann has been nominated. She’s very passionate about the work she does and has had a huge impact on the students she works with, constantly reminding them about the difference they’re making to the lives of people in Luton.

“We wish Ann the best of luck at the awards ceremony next month – reaching the finals is an outstanding achievement.”