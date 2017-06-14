Anniversary celebrations continue with Cali-R summer festival

Live bands, the best of local DJs and a barbecue come together at Dunstablians Rugby Club on Saturday, July 1, for a day-long Summer Festival as part of the Cali-R 20th anniversary celebrations.

Cali-R, originated and promoted by former California Ballroom DJ Sid Hudson, celebrates the music of the final ten years of the “Cali”, Dunstable. Sid held his first event in Houghton Regis in 1997 and has seen subsequent shows grow in popularity.

He said: “Over the past 20 years Cali-R has become a big part of the local music culture. I never get tired of saying that the people who attend Cali-R create a very special unique atmosphere that makes the whole event.

“Over the years we have had people come from Australia, New Zealand, the USA, continental Europe, the Caribbean and South Africa to experience Cali-R nights. On July 1 we have a couple coming from Barbados.

“The success of Cali-R is not just down to me. I have to thank all my wonderful family and very special friends and the wonderful DJs I’ve worked with over the years, especially JB, Louie Martin, DJ Smiler and Colin Watts. Through Cali-R, the legendary California Ballroom keeps it light shining. We must never forget how lucky we all were as teenagers to have had the Cali on our doorstep.”

The July 1 event will be a mammoth day from 4pm until 1am, featuring three bands and three DJ rooms, including the marquee.

Soul Kinda Wonderful, voted the No 1 Drifters and Motown tribute band, will top the bill, with support from The Pete Honegan Band, a funky outfit from London, and Luton band 360, playing contemporary British soul mixed with 70s disco.

Sid Hudson will be on duty in the main marquee, while the Dunstable Soul Family – Colin Watts, Louie Martin, Mick McGrath and a guest DJ – will play jazz-funk and rare grooves in the clubhouse, with All Things Soulful (Duncan Bedford and Philly Dave Grimes) in the lounge.

Tickets, at £16, are available from Dunstablians Rugby Club (01582 866555); Big Stuff, Queensway, Dunstable (01582 666678); Vinyl Revelations, , Luton (01582 876391); and online at www.cali-r.com. General inquiries to 07889 786153.