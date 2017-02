Last year Sundon Park mum-of-two Emma Matthews won gold in the wedding category at Cake International at Birmingham’s NEC.

This year she’s won gold again – in the novelty cake class at Salon Culinaire at Birmingham’s The Great Hospitality Show.

Emma – who turned her hobby into a profession after she was made redundant by BHS and studied sugarcraft at night school – said: “My surfing koala won a certificate, medal and ceramic commemorative plate for Best in Class.”