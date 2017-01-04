Appeal after Dunstable shop robbery

Police are investigating after a shop in Dunstable was robbed on Thursday, December 29.

A man entered the Mini Market in Houghton Parade at around 7.45pm and threatened a member of staff with a weapon before demanding money. He then damaged the shop’s counter before taking a mobile phone, a black Samsung, and leaving the shop.

The offender is described as a white man, of medium build, wearing black clothing with his hood up and his face covered with a black scarf. He spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Rachel Lydon, investigating, said: “We are keen to find the man responsible – if you were in the area at the time and you saw a man in the vicinity of the shop, please come forward. We are keen to trace his movements in the moments leading up to, and after, the robbery.”

Call 101 if you have any information.