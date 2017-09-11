Appeal after pedestrian dies in A5 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A5 yesterday (Sunday).

A man was walking along the road at about 3am when he was involved in a collision with a Volvo C30, which was travelling north towards Dunstable.

Emergency services attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Sam Cordingley, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw a pedestrian walking along the road prior to the collision to get in touch, as well as anyone who witnessed the collision itself.

“We are particularly keen to trace a cyclist who rode along the scene just moments before the collision.”

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call police on 101 and quote Operation Midnight.