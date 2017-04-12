Appeal to trace missing 82-year-old from Dunstable

Police searching for a missing 82-year-old man are appealing for help in tracing him.

Harry Ridgway went missing from the Asda supermarket in Court Drive, Dunstable at around 1.45pm this afternoon.

Harry is described as white with grey hair. He was wearing a black peaked hat, a red coat and navy blue Adidas trousers.

He walks unaided but may be unsteady on his feet, and is described as vulnerable at this time.

Anyone who sees Harry or believes they may have information which can help officers to locate him is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference 182 of today’s date.