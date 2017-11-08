Artsmark Gold Award for Ardley Hill

Ardley Hill Academy has been awarded the Artsmark Gold award from Arts Council England.

The Dunstable High School, Lowther Road, was given the award for the work the school has done over the past two years.

The academy has been working with Love Art and Craft, who have supported the school in running the Arts Award groups, which were an element in achieving the Artsmark.

Ally Dearmer has been the Arts Leader at the school for the past five years. She said: “We are delighted to share this fantastic news. We have officially been judged as an Artsmark Gold school.

“Having bypassed the Silver award, due to the high level of Arts we deliver, we received the following letter, from Arts Council England, congratulating our achievement in the arts. ‘Your Statement of Commitment and Case Study have been reviewed by our Levelling Panel and we are delighted to inform you that Ardley Hill Academy has been awarded an Artsmark Gold Award. Congratulations!’”

The school submitted plans to Arts Council England two years ago outlining the work they wanted to do. Mrs Dearmer said: “It is amazing to be recognised for the work, it has been an ongoing process and in the more recent work we submitted we had to show what we achieved and how we overcome the obstacles and any changes we made. The whole school, including the pre-school, has been involved with this.

“Everyone has really enjoyed the different parts of the project over the years and we are very proud to be awarded this. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the children for their creativity, imagination and determination within the arts.”