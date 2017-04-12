As Poldark star Robert Daws launches crowdfunding campaign, can you help save village pub?

BBC star Robert Daws launched a crowdfunding campaign to help Tebworth residents buy their only village pub, The Queen’s Head.

On April 5, Robert, of ITV drama ‘The Royal’ and BBC One’s Poldark, cut a ribbon together with actor and landlord, Colin Edwynn, before watching the premiere of the pub’s crowdfunding film.

Since the event, villagers have put in an enhanced bid for the pub, as their initial offer of £150,000 was rejected by owners, Charles Wells Ltd.

Frances Masters, of The Tebworth Community Pub Ltd, said: “Robert and his wife, Amy Robbins used to live here and know how much our pub means to us.

“We would like to thank Robert for coming at such short notice and it was lovely to see him.

“We are feeling confident. Our crowdfunding and folk night went really well and everyone has worked so hard.”

A spokesman from Charles Wells Ltd said: “We wholly support communities running their own pubs when sites cease to become profitable to operate on a commercial basis. We would be happy to work with Tebworth Community Pub Ltd; sadly, however, their offer of £150,000 fell substantially short of the pub’s market value of £300,000.

“We’re considering all offers to purchase the property which are close to market value and we wish Tebworth Community Pub Ltd every success with their fundraising efforts.”

Can your money help save the pub?

Visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-the-queens-head-tebworth