International photographic project AWEARNESS will record messages on the backs of T-shirts as part of Luton Culture’s As You Change, So Do I programme.

Big Apple photographer Susan A. Barnett (above) was in town for the launch on Thursday at The Storefront and said the immortal words: “Luton is just like New York, there’s such a buzz about the place.”

Lutonians are invited to submit T-shirt slogans which they will then be photographed wearing.