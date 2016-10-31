Awesome 1980s event in Dunstable will raise money for Keech

Dunstable childminder Kirstie Riches will never forget her much-missed Grandad, Jim Green.

It’s three years since the man she called the ‘Sand Castle King’ died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. And in that time she’s raised almost £10,000 for Keech Hospice Care, who ensured his passing was dignified, pain free and peaceful.

Kirstie, 34, of Downs Road said: “We want to give something back to the wonderful staff who cared for him.” So she’s organising her fourth charity event at Dunstable’s United Services Club where Jim was a life member.

“It’s going to be an awesome 1980s night called Get into the Groove for Keech,” she explained. “There’ll be live music from Joe Corrigan & Signature Swing and the £17.50 ticket covers entertainment, buffet and a raffle.”

She’s also hoping local businesses will donate prizes.

The event takes place at 7.30pm on Friday, November 25. Call Kirstie on 07734 967814 for tickets.

> More info at www.justgiving.com/Kirstie-Riches