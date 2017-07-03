Bedford’s comic store moves to new home - much to Batman’s approval

Comic book store Close Encounters has moved to a new home in Allhallows, 13 years after it first came to Bedford.

The new premises are part of the bus station complex, and owner Bub Chahal hopes that visitors to town will buy comics in the same way that rail travellers often pick up a newspaper.

Bub added: “We’ve wanted to expand for a while and this is ideal. We aren’t just about comics, we also sell manga books, graphic novels, merchandise and board games - and we’ll soon have a dedicated gaming space upstairs where people can hire tables.

“We can already compete with almost any comic store in the country, this is just the next step.”

Visit their website www.closeencounters.co.uk