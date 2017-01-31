Bedfordshire charities invited to apply for cash from community awards

Charities across Luton and Bedfordshire have been invited to apply for a cash boost from this year’s Community Awards.

Over the last seven years the awards have recognised the magnificent people who make up Luton and Bedfordshire’s vibrant, multicultural community.

In that time, a host of charities have benefited from a combined total of £100,000, including the Luton & Dunstable Hospital and Level Trust.

The money comes from donations from sponsors as well as fundraising on the night of the presentations.

Organiser Mostaque Koyes said: “This year, we’re formalising the process of applying for what is likely to be a substantial amount of money.

“It is possible that we could have a pot of around £20,000 and we want to make sure it reaches the causes that best reflect the community aims and objectives of the awards.”

> Email mostaque@communitycommunications.co.uk for an application form that requires various information about the charity applying. It should be returned by February 23.