Bedfordshire Poppy Appeal launch in Luton

The Bedfordshire Poppy appeal will be launching on Saturday at The Mall in Luton.

The launch will take place in the Atrium at St George’s Square and The Mall is inviting the public to join current and former service men and women, cadets and Legion members at a service of Remembrance at 10.45am.

The exhortation will be read by the County Chairman, Eric Robinson MBE, which will be followed by the last post and then a laying of wreaths. After a two-minute silence a sea of poppy petals will cascade from the ceiling.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Vinod Tailor, Luton Mayor, Tahir Khan, Detective Chief Superintendent Bedfordshire Police, Mark Lay, the Town Mayor of Houghton Regis Joanna Hillyard, will also be in attendance.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “At The Mall, we are proud to support the Royal British Legion and especially host this special occasion.

“It gives us the opportunity to appreciate, remember and think about all those who have served in the past, or still serve our country. The event will also mark the launch our Poppy Appeal in centre – this year we have a wide range of poppy merchandise available, a far larger range than ever before.”

The national launch for this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal is on Thursday, October 26, at The Royal Albert Hall.

A range of Royal British Legion merchandise will be available to buy from a stand in The Mall, and the Legion will be accepting old £1 coins. The Legion uses donations to offer support in many ways including providing crisis grants, researching the impact of blast injuries on the body, lobbying the government on key issues, and offering advice on money problems and benefits.