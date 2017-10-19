Search

Bedfordshire students can win school coach trip with Christmas card competition

Dean, Partner of Marshalls Coaches LLP, and 2016 winner Izzy Batchelor.
Marshalls Coaches LLP are looking for imaginative Bedfordshire children to design them a company Christmas card and win a coach trip!

The Christmas card is to be designed on paper or card no bigger than A5 and the design must make some reference to Marshalls Coaches LLP; for example, it could feature their colours, coaches or horse logo.

The categories will be ‘4 to 7 years’, ‘7 to 10 years’, and ‘10 to 14 years’. Please state your name, age and school.

There will be a prize for each category winner and then there will be an overall winner who will win a school coach trip (destination to be 60 miles from its base). The deadline is November 30.

Send entries to: Marshalls Coaches, Unit 4, Firbank Way, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 4YP.