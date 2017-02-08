Best in Class and Gold for The Cake House’s Denise

A teacher from The Cake House in Dunstable has won two awards for her wedding cake at the Salon Culinaire competition.

Denise Connor, of Dunstable, has been teaching courses at The Cake House for four years and was overwhelmed with her Gold and Best In Class awards at the UK’s largest and most prestigious chef competition.

She said: “I was overwhelmed and shocked to have achieved Best In Class, as well as Gold.

“I wanted to create something that had a ‘wow’ factor and wanted to show the judges a unique skill, it took about four weeks to finish.”

Denise, who used to teach Sugarcraft courses at Central Bedfordshire College, won a Gold award at the competition in November which inspired her to take her cake skills to the next level.

Hayley Pfeifer, owner of The Cake House, said: “We are very proud of Denise’s achievements. After the judging had taken place one of the judges contacted Denise to ask how she had achieved the string work on the cake as it appeared to have movement within it.”

The cake is in the front window display at The Cake House on High Street South.