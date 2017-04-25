Big boost for CHUM’s workshops

CHUMS was one of seven good causes to benefit from a £16,381 funding boost from the Co-Op’s membership scheme, launched last September. A charity spokesperson said: “CHUMS provides mental health and emotional wellbeing services to more than 3,000 children and young people in Luton and Bedfordshire every year.

“The money raised from this fantastic project will go towards helping fund our mental health awareness workshops in schools. These encourage young people to talk about mental health and reach out for help if they need it.” Co-op spokesman Rufus Olins said: “We’ve always been community focussed. The original Rochdale Pioneers were motivated by the need to improve the living conditions of their local community.”