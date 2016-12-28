Big donation for Home-Start Central Bedfordshire

There was a wonderful festive surprise for families and volunteers attending the Home-Start Central Bedfordshire Christmas party.

They received an unexpected visit from the Dunstable and Milton Keynes Amazon teams – and a welcome donation of £2,000 to enable them to continue providing targeted support for vulnerable families in the area.

Amazon staff wanted to see for themselves the charity’s positive impact.

Their donation will allow the charity’s family worker to develop and increase the level of one-to-one intensive support for those with pre-school children and will also pay for the party for volunteers.

Amazon Dunstable general manager Jonatan Gal said: “Home-Start is a vitally important charity in our community and plays a significant role at this time of year. We were really keen to provide support.”

Home-Start’s Linda Johnson said: “Their generosity is absolutely brilliant.”

Home-Start Central Bedfordshire is part of a national organisation helping parents with young children.