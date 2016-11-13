Bikes recalled due to safety fears

A bike manufacturer has recalled a number of models from its range following safety fears.

A number of Trek Farley bicycles were manufactured with an incorrectly assembled fork. This could come out of alignment with the handlebar, allowing the front wheel to turn unexpectedly while riding and potentially causing a serious accident.

The affected models are:

2014 Farley

2014 Farley frame set

2015 Farley 6

2015 Farley 6 frame set

Only specific bicycles from model years 2014 and 2015 are affected.

The manufacturer is offering affected owners - through their Trek dealer - a free replacement of the fork on your bicycle in a matching colour, including free installation.

In addition, when the repair is complete affected users will be offered an £80 coupon for a choice of Trek products.

A company statement read: “We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience this problem may have caused you. We value you as a customer and want you to enjoy your Trek bicycle. We hope that after your Trek bicycle is repaired, you will continue to safely enjoy cycling.”

More information on the recall can be found at http://www.trekbikes.com