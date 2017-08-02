Bikes seized in Dunstable raid

Five motorbikes and one push bike were recovered following a raid at a house in Dunstable by Bedfordshire Police on Monday (July 31).

The warrant was executed at a property in Maidenbower Avenue. One of the bikes has been confirmed as being stolen property, and the others are in the process of being checked.

Detective Constable Mark Harrison said: “Bedfordshire Police will not tolerate dangerous and anti-social behaviour and we will crack down on those who steal motorbikes as well as nuisance motorcyclists.

“We want to send a strong message of warning to offenders - if you are out there we will find you and we will catch you.”

Upon searching the property a small amount of cannabis was also seized.

No arrests have been made so far but investigations are on-going.

Anyone with information they think police should be aware of can contact police, in confidence, on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.