Bikes seized in Dunstable raid

Five motorbikes and one push bike were recovered following a raid at a house in Dunstable by Bedfordshire Police on Monday (July 31).
The warrant was executed at a property in Maidenbower Avenue. One of the bikes has been confirmed as being stolen property, and the others are in the process of being checked.
Detective Constable Mark Harrison said: “Bedfordshire Police will not tolerate dangerous and anti-social behaviour and we will crack down on those who steal motorbikes as well as nuisance motorcyclists.
“We want to send a strong message of warning to offenders - if you are out there we will find you and we will catch you.”
Upon searching the property a small amount of cannabis was also seized.
No arrests have been made so far but investigations are on-going.
Anyone with information they think police should be aware of can contact police, in confidence, on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Dunstable Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.