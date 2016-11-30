Boots eye up future success at reopening

Boots Opticians treated Dunstable residents to a grand reopening after an ambitious refurbishment.

Councillor and Town Mayor, Peter Hollick, arrived in The Quadrant on Tuesday, November 29, to cut the blue ribbon at the store entrance and officially unveil its new interior.

Following an extended refurbishment of the whole floor, the store has a ‘new and exciting’ range of frames to choose from, as well as a having a brand new waiting area, complete with a reading corner for children and new consulting rooms featuring the latest equipment.

However, the store was never closed, as work was completed overnight, starting from November 19.

Assistant manager for Boots Opticians, Milton Keynes, Michael Hall, said: “I think that the store refurbishment represents an investment in the town centre. as we are using up-to-date, modern equipment to deliver expert eyecare to the people of Dunstable.

“The new light and airy open layout welcomes you into a friendly atmosphere where your eye test or contact lens journey will begin.”

The Mayor, who officially declared the new-look Boots Opticians open, said: “Being one of the original stores that opened within The Quadrant shopping centre, I wish the team further success.”

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Mayor joined the team in a toast and said it was a testament to the opticians team’s hard work in seeing the transformation through.