BREAKING: Bedford Hospital to be taken over by Luton & Dunstable

Bedford Hospital is set to be taken over by Luton & Dunstable, it will be officially announced tomorrow.

In a move which will be confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, the two organisations will merge into a single foundation trust.

And while staff have been informed that there will be a public announcement, it is understood that they were unaware of its nature until contacted by the Times & Citizen.

The move coincides with the ongoing Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP), which is looking to merge services between Bedford, Milton Keynes and Luton hospitals.

This scheme is being led by the chief executive of Luton & Dunstable Hospital, and has been repeatedly criticised by senior figures in Bedford.

Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin said he remained “wary” until he saw details.

He told the Times & Citizen: “As with all NHS decisions, the devil is in the detail, which I don’t believe anyone has yet.

“I’m obviously wary about any ‘takeover’ from another hospital, but the most important thing is to obtain firm assurances from NHS bosses that Bedford Hospital will not lose any services as a consequence of these changes. I will be seeking those later today.

“I have always said that Bedford Hospital needs full maternity, paediatrics and A&E services; anything less would be unacceptable to me and to my constituents.”

>More follows