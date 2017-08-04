BREAKING: Man charged with attempted murder of baby in Luton

A man has been charged over the attempted murder of a baby in Luton.

The news comes following an incident at around 2am in Reginald Street, Luton, on Tuesday (1 August), in which several adults also received injuries.

Sean Ziemelis, 30, of Reginald Street, Luton, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with:

> One count of attempted murder of a child under the age of one

> Two counts of assault by beating

> One count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and would appeal for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference C/32774/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ziemelis appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) and has been remanded into custody pending a further court hearing on 18 September.