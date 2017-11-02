Breaking News: Labour group suspends Luton MP Kelvin Hopkins

The Labour Party has suspended veteran Luton North MP Kelvin Hopkins tonight (Thursday), according to the BBC.

Mr Hopkins was suspended after allegations of sexual harrassment were made.

The 76 year old has had the Labour whip withdrawn while an investigation takes place.

Mr Hopkins has so far not commented on the situation.

It follows on from the resignation of Tory Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon as the spotlight falls on allegations of inappropriate behaviour among some MPs.

More as we get it.