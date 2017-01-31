Bungling ramraiders flee Dunstable shop on foot

Bungling ramraiders were forced to flee a Dunstable motorcycle shop on foot after failing to break into the store.

Images have now been released by Bedfordshire Police showing a dumper truck ram raiding DBC Motorcycles in Regent Street.

On Saturday, January 21, a JCB dumper truck was stolen from Luton. Three men travelled in the JCB to Dunstable causing damage along the way and they drove into the premises at around 9pm.

The ramraid badly damaged the front door and surrounding brickwork of the shop but the bungling trio were unable to gain entry and fled the scene on foot.

Ten days on, Beds Police has released CCTV showing footage from the scene.

Det Con Ben Stone, investigating, said: “Someone must recognise the men from the images we want to speak to in connection with the incident.

“While I appreciate the images are not of the best quality, there are a couple of distinctive clothing items which someone might recognise, particularly a bag belonging to one of the individuals.

“The motorcycle shop is in a residential street, therefore there must be someone who saw or heard something which will help our investigation. I am confident that there will be someone out there who knows something and can help us trace these individuals.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference JD/2943/2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.