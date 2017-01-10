Burglars smashed a car into a garage in Luton

Police are investigating after burglars crashed a car into a residential garage to gain entry to a property in Emmer Green, Luton.

A silver Renault crashed into a garage door of the property between 2pm and 2.12pm on Thursday, January 5.

Two offenders entered the garage where motorbikes were stored, but after being interrupted fled the scene in the car before taking anything.

The car was later recovered in St Thomas Road.

The first offender is described as approximately 20 to 30-years-old, between 5’5” and 5’10”, slim, with blonde hair and wearing dark clothes, a dark baseball cap and yellow gloves.

The second offender is described as being of similar height and build, also wearing dark clothes, a dark baseball cap and black gloves.

Detective Constable Rachel Lydon, investigating, said: “This was a brazen daylight burglary and due to the time of the offence we believe someone might have witnessed it.

“We have also later recovered the vehicle in St Thomas Road and we hope someone might have seen the offenders leaving the car.”

If you have witnessed this incident or have any information that may help the investigation please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number C/595/17.