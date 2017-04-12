Bus service reduced from Kensworth

Kensworth residents will have to wait until after 9am to travel to Dunstable when a new bus service starts next month.

The new service between Dunstable and St Albans replaces the X31 Centrebus which was stopped after Central Bedfordshire Council withdrew its support for the service.

Jackie Wannerton, of Kensworth, has questioned the decision to stop the service. She said: “The new service means there will be no buses running during peak times.

“The first bus to leave here to go to Dunstable will be after 9.30am and the last bus back will be 4pm.

“There is no service for commuters or students who need to travel before 9am or after 5pm. I understand they have to make cuts but to cut the service during commuter hours is ridiculous.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “Following last year’s consultation on the passenger transport strategy, we are withdrawing our current support for the X31 service due to low passenger numbers and as a result the provider, Centrebus are withdrawing the whole service.

“Centrebus are replacing it with new services 34 & 35 between Dunstable and St Albans which will operate on a commercial basis and Route 35 will operate via Kensworth with four journeys in each direction each day.

“Whilst it is the case that the first journey towards Dunstable isn’t until 09.35 with the last return journey at 16.10, Centrebus do not feel the passenger numbers are high enough to justify any earlier or later journeys and this is borne out by the current low numbers travelling at the moment on the X31 service.”