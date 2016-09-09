Local bakery firm proves it  is on the rise

A bakery business launched in Dunstable last year by two brothers has been crowned Britain’s Bakery Manufacturer of the Year at the Baking Industry Awards 2016 – the industry’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Signature Flatbreads, which beat off stiff competition from the best of the British baking industry to capture the award, has just completed a £10 million expansion project providing a new bakery and production line and creating 200 new jobs.

The achievement was recognised in front of more than 800 industry guests at London’s Park Lane Hilton during a gala awards ceremony.

William and Charles Eid were presented with the award by Matt Dawson, television celebrity and a member of England’s 2003 World Cup winning rugby union team, and Peter Egginton, commercial manager UK of the award’s sponsor, Sonneveld Group.

The Eid brothers, went into baking after their father, Samir, who was himself the son of a baker, opened a family bakery in London in 1987 which became Britain’s first company to market naan bread and tortilla wraps commercially.

After they took over the business, they turned it into an international company before selling it to the Zurich-based food company, Aryzta.

The company prides itself on ‘first to market products’ such as breakfast bakes and private label thins, introducing new breakfast and sandwich alternatives.

Joint CEO Charles Eid says: “We understand, we innovate and we create solutions for our customers’ businesses. We bring the future to them.”