Luton to New York flight pulled because of Brexit, claims firm

Luton’s only transatlantic flight will halt later this month as a direct result of Brexit, claims the airline who operates it.

The flight from London Luton Airport to Newark began in April 2015 and was hailed as the first transatlantic flight from Luton since Silverjet pulled its route in 2008.

But French airline La Compagnie – who operates the current route – claim that the “economic and legal uncertainty” arising from Brexit has forced it to suspend the flight.

The last flight from Luton to Newark will take place on September 25.

A London Luton Airport spokesman said: “We are disappointed that external factors have led to the suspension of La Compagnie flights from London Luton.

“The service and route were proving popular.”

La Compagnie confirmed that it would be suspending the London – New York route on Monday. La Compagnie states its decision has been due to a “new economic climate” in Europe arising from Brexit, and that has already affected various significant players within the airline industry.

Following the decision, taken by CEO Frantz Yvelin and his team, Las Compagnie intends to focus on its Paris to New York route. A second daily flight from Paris to New York will be introduced in October 2016.

CEO Frantz Yvelin of La Compagnie said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to each and every one of our passengers who have supported us since the launch of our London to New York operations from April 2015 to present. This has not been an easy decision for us to make but we would like to emphasise that this is the suspension of, not the cancellation of, the route.”

A comany spokesman added: “The outcome of the EU referendum in June 2016 has played its part in long term uncertainty for the airline industry and hence has required a detailed analysis of this new environment. Consequentially La Compagnie will focus on the Paris – New York route for the foreseeable future, with a view to reassessing the London landscape in the future.

“The result of the EU referendum has created an unprecedented level of legal and economic uncertainty for airlines that service Great Britain.”

The London Luton Airport spokesman added: “Passengers already booked for travel after September 25 will be fully reimbursed or offered alternative travel arrangements.

“We will continue to work with La Compagnie to ensure that when external factors allow, services can be resumed from LLA.”