RAF Henlow to close its doors in 2020

A 100 years after it was built, RAF Henlow is to be consigned to history.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has today announced plans to release the site to build new homes.

The Bedfordshire site is one of 13 announced for release by the MOD and will provide enough land for up to 780 potential new homes to be built.

All of the money generated from land sales will be invested back into meeting the needs of the Armed Forces.

The land will include the golf course at Henlow.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said: “We are getting rid of land that we don’t need to build homes that we do, generating hundreds of millions of pounds in the process. Our commitment to protect and increase the budget for our armed forces means every penny of that will be reinvested into defence, helping to keep Britain safe.”

RAF Henlow is currently occupied by the RAF Henlow Station Support Unit, which will be disbanded once the station is closed. Other capabilities which use the site, including the cadet gliding capability, will be re-provided for, with further announcements expected later this year. The site will be released by the MOD by 2020.

The site started life as a military aircraft repair depot in 1917 and was opened in 1918.