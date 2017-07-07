Charities get people back on the road

South Beds Dial-a- Ride and Luton Shopmobility are jointly launching new Shopmobility schemes into four towns.

The four new Shopmobility schemes are available in Dunstable and Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard and Linslade. An electric scooter may be hired by South Beds Dial-a- Ride and Luton Shopmobility members for use around designated shopping areas in each of the four towns.

The new schemes employ an enterprising and innovative concept. South Beds Dial-a- Ride’s members can book an electric scooter on 01525 220044, which is then delivered with the passenger to their chosen shopping centre and returned to base after hire.

Membership costs only £10 per year and fares apply.

“This is an exciting partnership between our two charities, which gives us the opportunity to deliver a new cost effective service over a wide area where scooter hire is not currently available. It brings increased mobility and independence to those who cannot purchase their own electric scooter”, said Dave Barratt, General Manager of South Beds Dial-a- Ride.

Jayn Harris, Manager of Luton Shopmobility added: “Our prime objective is to help restore self-confidence, combat loneliness and social exclusion, give freedom and independence to the lives of less mobile people. South Beds Dial-a- Ride is now the preferred transport supplier to Luton Shopmobility, allowing passengers from all four towns to visit Luton and use our Shopmobility scheme through the same partnership, as well as our Luton members shopping in all the four towns”.