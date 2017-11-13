Dunstable catering company celebrates winning two awards

A family run catering company from Dunstable won the Caterer of the Year award for the South of England and the Regional Caterer of the year for the South East at the English Wedding Supplier awards last week.

Lisa Roberts Ltd, based at Ashton Square, is run by Lisa Roberts and her husband Lee. He said: “This award is a fantastic achievement for us and the local community.

“We always try and go that extra mile for our customers.”