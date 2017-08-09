Dunstable celebrates 30 years of Badger first aid skills

St John Ambulance is looking for new Dunstable volunteers as its young Badger unit celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The charity is looking for a Cadet unit lead and a Badger unit lead at its Dunstable unit, while there are also opportunities for youth leaders from both Badgers and Cadets to work with existing adult volunteers in the Dunstable youth section.

Both unit leads will take responsibility for running their particular area of the unit, while there are also vacancies in Dunstable for young Cadets and Badgers, the Badgers celebrating their 30th anniversary this summer.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said: “Badgers are the youngest St John Ambulance volunteers, aged between seven and 10 years old, and the charity is very proud of its youngest volunteers and the commitment they have shown to learning first aid and skills over the past 30 years.

“A special ceremony featuring our mascot Bertie Badger was held on St John’s Day (June 24), while St John Ambulance itself celebrated 140 years of first aid training on July 10.”

Badgers work towards achieving their Super Badger Award, which includes learning first aid, as well as completing 12 subjects ranging from ‘creative and active’ to ‘healthy and caring’.

Meanwhile, older group, the Cadets (aged 10-17), work towards their Grand Prior Award, choosing from more than 70 subjects, such as fire prevention and first aid.

Cadets meet on Wednesday evenings at Dunstable Fire Station from 6.45pm to 8pm and Badgers on Monday evenings from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

>east-volunteering@sja.org.uk