Dunstable Town Centre Manager Clare Brett on exciting Christmas festivities

What is that I hear… sleigh bells ringing?

Ok, I can hear some of you groaning at my mention of the forthcoming festive season, but for the Elves of Dunstable Town Council, work has been taking place on our programme of Christmas entertainment for some time!

So, want a sneak peak at the programme to help you get Christmas all wrapped up?!!

Get your skates on and come down to The Square! For ONE WEEK ONLY and for the first time, skate your way into the festive season as Dunstable hosts a synthetic ice rink as part of the Christmas festivities.

So readers, make sure you take advantage of this skatetastic facility and a chance to practise your pirouettes!

The rink will be open from 10 am to 4 pm from Friday 16 December to Thursday 22 December with an additional late night opening until 8 pm on Friday 16 December. The skate sessions will last for 45 minutes each.

Tickets will be available shortly from Priory House, 33 High Street South or by visiting the Dunstable Town Council website www.dunstable.gov.uk

Buddy the Elf has also reminded me that there will be real Reindeer in Priory Gardens on Saturday 10 December. The synthetic rink has been funded by the Dunstable Joint Committee.