Dunstable Town centre manager Clare Brett on plans for the town

Last November Central Bedfordshire Council launched the £4m Market Town Regeneration Fund (MTRF) to help improve market towns. Dunstable Town Council was awarded £610,000 to deliver a total of seven projects and as I promised to keep you updated, here are some of the developments so far!

Designs for the Splash Park have been commissioned and work is taking place on specifications for the refurbishment of the pavilion. The aim is to open the new facility for summer 2017 and an exhibition of what is being planned will be staged at Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground (where the new facility will bebuilt).

Most of you will be aware of the work of our Town Ranger who cleans, repairs and clears the areas in our town in need of some TLC. This extension to the scheme will focus purely on the town centre. Recruitment has taken place and you will see our Assistant Town Ranger with his new equipment on the streets from November.

Avid shoppers will have noticed new shops opening in the Quadrant. Work is also taking place on refurbishments and LED lighting has already been installed! The owners have committed to invest in the re-opening the public toilets in the Quadrant and in carrying out further aesthetic improvements to the Centre itself. The MTRF grant will contribute to this investment and is conditional on the toilets being re-opened.

