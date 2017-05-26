Dunstable town centre manager Clare Brett on the town’s shop front competition

To recognise those businesses whose shop fronts contribute positively to the town centre environment and to encourage others to think about kerb appeal, the Dunstable Joint Committee is inviting businesses to take part in the second year of the Dunstable Shop Front Accreditation Scheme.

Launched in 2016, the purpose of the scheme is to recognise those businesses whose shop fronts contribute positively to the town centre. Premises fronts will be judged on aspects such as cleanliness, maintenance, display and signage. If they meet the minimum criteria they will be awarded Bronze accreditation with thoseexceeding the minimum having the potential to be awarded Silver or even Gold!

Further details on the scheme, criteria and benefits of taking part is available on the Dunstable Town Council website: http://www.dunstable.gov.uk/shop-front- accreditation-scheme.htm

If you are a resident or visitor to Dunstable, you too can take part! Please encourage your favourite local businesses to take part or if they are already a shining example of Pride in Dunstable, just contact Dunstable Town Council and let me know.

The appearance of our town centre is something we can all impact positively on by working together. Making small changes can make all the difference!

The closing date for applications is Friday 30 June with judging to take place in July.