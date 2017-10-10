Find your perfect job at fair

Residents looking for work or training opportunities are invited to a free careers and employment event on Thursday, 2 November.

The Find Your Future event is being held at The Incuba, on the corner of Brewers Hill Road and High Street North, Dunstable, from 9.30am to 6pm.

The first session will run until 2.30pm and is primarily aimed at schools. The second session will run from 3pm onwards and is aimed at unemployed adults and young people with parents/carers welcome to come along.

It’s being organised by Central Bedfordshire Council and Central Bedfordshire College and will see 50 leading local businesses exhibiting on the day and offering interactive demonstrations.

The exhbits will cover a whole range of different areas including construction, health and social care, travel and tourism, transport and logistics, agriculture and food, research and development and high-performance technologies

Central Bedfordshire Council will be at the event and will be joined by Kier Group PLC, Center Parcs, ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, Automated Technology Group, Brinkley Propellers, National Apprenticeship Service, The Central Bedfordshire Academy of Social Work and Early Intervention and Calex Electronics, who are among the early businesses and organisations to confirm their places.

As well as being able to talk with the experts about what’s out there in terms of jobs and training and what skills are needed to access them, visitors will have the chance to secure work experience, traineeships, apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

There will also be an employability support zone including representatives from 4YP, National Careers Service, Central Bedfordshire College, Jobcentre Plus, Bedfordshire Employment and Skills Service, Youth Action Volunteering, the University of Bedfordshire and Voluntary and Community Action Central Bedfordshire; 20-minute taster sessions from a variety of local businesses; and specific sessions for those with special educational needs and disabilities.

For all the latest updates about the event, including which businesses will be there, follow @letstalkcentral on Facebook and Twitter or visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/findyourfuture